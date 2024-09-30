Monthly SQL hell

Monthly SQL hellSeptember 30, 2024
Recently, I learned from MySQL 8.0 docs, that:
If you want to make your queries as fast as possible, look out for Extra column values of Using filesort and Using temporary, or, in JSON-formatted EXPLAIN output, for using_filesort and using_temporary_table properties equal to true.
So, I guess that I should probably stay away from these filesort and temporary table things. That sounds fair 🤔
You already know where this is going, but let’s see what
EXPLAIN has to say about this suspiciously large query.
> EXPLAIN select '' -- Lots and lots of gibbe^Wperfectly valid SQL.
+----+--------------+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------+
| id | select_type | table | Extra |
+----+--------------+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------+
+ Truncated...
| 13 | UNION RESULT | <union1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12> | Using temporary; Using filesort |
+----+--------------+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------+
25 rows in set, 1 warning (0.10 sec)
Oh, that doesn’t look too great (also, sorry if you’re on mobile). I sure hope no one runs that query in a loop, or things could go wrong, right? Right?