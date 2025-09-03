Parsing locations in Aguaxaca

The little Aguaxaca project has been humming along for a month now. Ingesting data as it comes, and I decided to take 30 minutes to take a look at the mess I’m now in. *starts panicking*

Lots of things here are mostly for my own sake. Sorry if that’s noise in your RSS reader.

Where were we?

Currently, I get a list of water-delivery spots (locations) from “@SOAPA_Oax”’s images on X/Twitter, and store lots of stringy data as a result. I’m gathering data, so the schema is 💩 on purpose. I should probably trash alter it once I’m more confident about the shape of the “source material”, and how to parse this stuff properly.

For each new delivery report, I create a new deliveries record with the location name as a string. Lots of duplication. This will obviously not scale, but it’s fine for the initial exploration phase and volume of data. The goal is to build a clean directory of locations and child locations, and store deliveries with a foreign key from locations for example…

Where we got

This is a small overview of locations names, after ±1 month of collecting raw data. This should be a full panorama of all the locations (or 99% of them, hopefully?) that get water deliveries in the city of Oaxaca. Yay. 🎉

You can follow along on agua.cypr.io, just to see how bad things are, and feel some Schadenfreude at my expense.

We can already see that locations are further divided in “sub-locations”. For example the Infonavit location includes 1a etapa, 2a etapa, (…), each with distinct delivery schedules, most of the time. Oh boy. 🥲

The same pattern is repeated for the Guadalupe Victoria location, and many others. For all these, we could have a simple parent-child relation. For example, the location Infonavit would have several sub-locations like 1a etapa, 2a etapa, etc. Sub-locations are optional, and sometimes a “parent” location will also be advertised in a delivery schedule, without more details. I mean, it could be “Yay! everyone gets water today!”, or “meh… typing these names is annoying”.

All locations have a distinct type, like colonia, ejido, fraccionamiento, unidad, etc. This is usually coherent, good. We can keep that as is, or spawn a separate table. I doubt we’ll see more than 10 different location types though, so it’s more about DB size and performance than anything (I mean storing a foreign-key integer instead of a string).

So, what do we know?

As I mentioned, lots of location names have sub-locations. These are usually appended between parens in the delivery announcement. consistency here. The guiding rule could be that the “top” location is whatever is not inside parens, and then extract details about sub-locations to be as thorough as possible. I should probably capitalize/downcase all names to get a semblance of Different sub-locations can get deliveries on different days, so we do need the granularity of location and sub-location.

The parent-child relation would still allow some sort of tree-like structure, and granularity if we want to make something out of the data, for example send notifications when a specific sub-location gets water, or is likely to get water in the coming days.

Show us the data

Here’s some select data for a few locations, if you wanted a more concrete overview.

📍 Yalalag (parte baja)

Location would be “Yalalag”, with a sub-location like “Parte Baja”.

📍 Reforma (parte baja), and Reforma (parte alta)

Location would be “Reforma”, with 2 sub-locations like “Parte Alta”, and “Parte Baja”.

Now, some less obvious ones, that would require a better parser.

📍 Circuito Panorámica del Fortín (sectores 1, 2 y 3)

Location would be “Circuito Panorámica del Fortín”, with 3 sub-locations here:

Sector 1 ,

, Sector 2 , and

, and Sector 3.

📍 Circuito Madero (de la Iglesia del Ex Marquezado a la Av. Tecnológico)

Location: Circuito Madero

Sub-location: de la Iglesia del Ex Marquezado a la Av. Tecnológico

These are street or landmarks names, no use in trying to parse this further.

📍For the Guadalupe Victoria location, we get a lot of variants:

Guadalupe Victoria (sectores 3 y 4 parte baja)

Guadalupe Victoria (sector 5 parte baja)

Guadalupe Victoria (sectores 3, 4, 5 y 6 parte alta)

Guadalupe Victoria (sector 6 parte baja)

Guadalupe Victoria (sección Oeste sector 2)

Guadalupe Victoria (2ª sección Oeste sector 1)

Guadalupe Victoria (sector 1, 2ª sección Oeste)

It looks like we have a bunch of “sectors”. Some sectors have additional distinctions like “parte alta” and “parte baja”. From this list, I gather:

Location: Guadalupe Victoria Sub-locations:

Sector 1

Sector 2

(…)

Sector 6

sección Oeste

2ª sección Oeste

💭 I’d auto-create sub-locations by parsing the text (splitting on commas, “y” conjunctions, etc.), but there’s probably not much use trying to go beyond one level: meaning “sector 6”, “sector 6 parte baja” and “sector 6 parte alta” are 3 sub-locations of “Guadalupe Victoria”.

📍 Dolores

Dolores (zona Oriente parte baja)

Dolores (sector Poniente parte baja)

Dolores (sector Poniente parte alta)

Dolores (parte baja)

Location: Dolores

Sub-locations (so far…):

Zona Oriente Parte Baja

Sector Poniente Parte Baja

Sector Poniente Parte Alta

Parte Baja

I guess some days you write “sector”, and some other days “zona”. It’s probably the same thing. Just great.

📍América Sur

We get the usual “parte alta” and “parte baja” sub-locations, but with a small twist:

América Sur (parte baja)

América Sur (parte baja y alta)

Location: América Sur

Sub-locations: Parte Baja, and Parte Alta

(Yes, there’s also América Norte, it’s a different location.)

📍San Juan Chapultepec

San Juan Chapultepec was both advertised as agencia when it comes without sub-locations, and a colonia when it comes with several sub-locations. Let’s focus on the latter here.

San Juan Chapultepec y sus Barrios

San Juan Chapultepec (parte baja)

San Juan Chapultepec (parte media)

San Juan Chapultepec (parte alta y sus Barrios)

That last one is 🏆. I guess we could have this hierarchy:

Location: San Juan Chapultepec

Sub-locations: “Parte Baja”, “Parte Media”, “Parte Alta”, and well… “Barrios” 😑.

This breaks the assumption that sub-locations are always between parentheses. Damn it.

📍Centro

The central district locations are also all over the place. Here’s a list of locations we get searching for “centro”:

Centro Sur y Medio (de la calle Abasolo a Periférico Sur)

Centro Sur y Medio (de la calle Abasolo a Periférico Sur)

Centro Sur Poniente

Centro Sur Poniente

Centro Norte (de Constitución a Calzada Niños Héroes de Chapultepec)

Centro Norte (de Constitución a Calzada Niños Héroes de Chapultepec)

Centro Sur Poniente (sector Huzares)

Centro Medio (de calle Colón a Abasolo)

Locations:

Centro Sur ,

, Centro Norte ,

, Centro Medio , and probably

, and probably Centro Sur Poniente.

Sub-Locations (again street names and landmarks):

de la calle Abasolo a Periférico Sur

de Constitución a Calzada Niños Héroes de Chapultepec

sector Huzares

de calle Colón a Abasolo

📍Volcanes

Here’s a list of locations names we’ve seen:

Volcanes (sector 3 zona norte)

Volcanes (sectores 4 y 5)

Volcanes (sector 1 parte baja)

Volcanes (sector 1 parte baja)

Volcanes (sectores 4 y 5)

Volcanes (zona Norte, sector 3)

Location: Volcanes

Sub-Locations:

Sector 1 Parte Baja

Sector 3

Sector 3 Zona Norte

Sector 4

Sector 5

Zona Norte

In this case as with others, I wonder whether these are actually 3 different locations: “sector 3”, “sector 3 zona norte”, and “zona norte”… The delivery schedules mention both at different dates:

Aug 27: Volcanes (sector 3 zona norte)

Aug 1st: Volcanes (zona Norte, sector 3)

Given the delivery interval this could be a single location, where the publisher used a different name format. 🤷‍♂️

Next steps of my Now You’re An ETL Programmer phase

Write a parser to extract the sub-locations, from location “names”. Store locations and sub-locations properly in a locations table. Cleanup and migrate the existing data. Make a useful “product” (plot delivery dates per location(s), provide notifications, etc.).

If you’ve read through all of this, sorry there’s no big insight. Just my brain trying to map real world stuff to bytes. Part of me wants to see if I can offload task #1 to an LLM: with a sufficiently intricate prompt, it could work, but I’m not sure I can trust the machine here, because the text is sometimes quite ambiguous. Being surprised would be nice, because the alternative is a hand-written parser with lots of unit tests.